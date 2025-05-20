Ananya Panday Is The Coolest ‘Maasi’ As She Feeds Nephew River – See Here!

Ananya Panday‘s sister Alanna Panday and her husband, Ivor McCray, welcomed their first child soon after their marriage in July 2024. Since then, Ananya has often shared photos and videos with the little one. However, her latest dump proves she is the coolest ‘Maasi’ ever on the planet.

The Dream Girl actress shared a video on her social media where she is seen spending quality time with her nephew River. And one can notice that Ananya is fulfilling the duties of a Maasi with full heart. The Bollywood beauty was recently seen feeding her little nephew with the bottle and fans couldn’t stop gushing over. This video has become a hot topic on the internet, and you should not miss it either.

In the viral video, Ananya is seen in a casual tank top with skinny bottoms. She is seen holding a bottle in her hand and feeling River with her own hands. The way River enjoyed drinking the juice instantly caught attention, leaving the onlookers surprised and happy.

Ananya Panday has a bubbly and fun personality who often shares glimpses into her personal life. And this time we discovered her hidden love for kids as she embraced her little nephew like her own son, showcasing Ananya’s hidden motherhood side.

Ananya Panday will next appear in the film Chand Mera Dill alongside Lakshya, which is set to release in 2025. Recently she was seen in Kesari Chapter 2. She received praise for her role from the fans and critics.