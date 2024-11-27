Ananya Panday on ‘Star Kid’ being termed as an insult

Ananya Panday recently opened up about her experience as a star kid during an interview with Raj Shamani. Reflecting on her journey in the industry, she shared how her upbringing shaped her perspective on fame and success.

According to Ananya, growing up in a household familiar with stardom gave her a grounded outlook. She explained that when she first entered the spotlight, she never viewed stardom as permanent. Having witnessed the fleeting nature of fame, she was always mindful that it could disappear at any moment. This reality check, she noted, was one of the advantages of being a star kid.

However, Ananya also spoke about the downside. She highlighted how people often make star kids feel ashamed of their background. Ananya expressed pride in her father, Chunky Panday’s, accomplishments and the legacy he has built through his work. She made it clear that she has no intention of dissociating from him or avoiding being recognized as his daughter.

The actress pointed out how the term “star kid” has been unfairly given a negative connotation. She emphasized that the industry should be celebrated for its inclusivity, with both insiders and outsiders finding success. Ananya cited Shah Rukh Khan as a prime example of someone from outside the industry who has thrived alongside those with industry connections.

For Ananya, the focus should be on appreciating the art and opportunities the industry provides rather than dividing it into categories of insiders and outsiders. She believes in embracing her background while also contributing her own work to the industry.