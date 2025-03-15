Ananya Panday returns to shoot his 10th film where it all began with ‘Student of the Year 2’

Ananya Panday recently revisited the location where she filmed her first movie, Student of the Year 2, as she began working on her tenth project. She shared a video on Instagram, capturing the surroundings while traveling in a car. The clip showed a road flanked by greenery, and she noted the connection to her debut film.

Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, hit theaters in 2019. It served as a follow-up to Student of the Year, which came out in 2012. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Panday in key roles, with Aditya Seal also part of the cast.

Ananya has not yet disclosed the title of her current project. However, she is already committed to multiple films, including Kesari Chapter 2, where she shares the screen with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, as well as Chand Mera Dil.

In November last year, Karan Johar introduced Chand Mera Dil, which pairs Ananya with Lakshya Lalwani. The film, directed by Vivek Soni, is scheduled for a 2025 release. Vivek Soni has previously worked on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which starred Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Since her first appearance in 2019, Ananya has taken on roles in various films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Dream Girl 2, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. Her latest appearance was in CTRL, a screenlife thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. As she embarks on her latest project, anticipation builds around her upcoming performances.