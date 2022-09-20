A big and important update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in Latestly, actor Armaan Kohli who was arrested last year in August after drugs were reportedly found at his residence was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court. It was in August 2021, when the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested the actor for alleged possession of cocaine. He received bail after a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

He was lodged in jail for the past one year.