Armaan Kohli given ultimatum by Bombay HC, to pay 50 lakhs to ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa or face jail

Actor Armaan Kohli has been given an ultimatum by the Bombay High Court in relation to an assault case filed against him by his ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa in 2018. The court has ordered Armaan to either pay ₹50 lakh to Neeru or face imprisonment. The case was initially quashed in 2018, with the condition that Armaan would compensate Neeru with the said amount. However, Neeru has now approached the High Court to recall the previous order, citing non-compliance from Armaan. Justices NW Sambre and RN Laddha made it clear that Armaan must either fulfill the financial obligation or risk having the order against him reinstated.

Deets about the case

Neeru Randhawa filed a complaint in 2018, accusing Armaan Kohli of physically assaulting her following a heated discussion over their business. The complaint led to Armaan’s arrest, and charges were filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

According to a PTI report, Neeru’s complaint revealed that she and Armaan had been in a relationship for three years and resided together in a flat in Mumbai’s Santracruz area. The argument in question arose over a monetary issue, and during the altercation, Armaan allegedly pushed Neeru, causing her to fall down the stairs.

These allegations formed the basis of the legal proceedings against Armaan Kohli, leading to his arrest and subsequent charges. The case has now resurfaced as Neeru seeks the recall of the court order that initially quashed her complaint and demanded a financial settlement from Armaan. The recent High Court ruling has given Armaan the choice to either pay the specified amount or face imprisonment, as mentioned in a report by HT.