Art Director Nitin Desai Left Audio Messages; Revealed Few Names Before Death

Bollywood Art Director Nitin Desai’s suicide came as a crude shock to the Bollywood industry. He was found dead in his Karjat studio on Wednesday. The police recovered 11 audio messages before his death, is what the police state. A report on ndtv.com talks about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

According to the police, Mr Desai has named some people with whom he was upset in the audio messages. The police are not yet revealing the names of the people, but they say that the direction of the investigation may change after the FSL report.

Mr Desai, who was found hanging in his studio, was struggling to repay a ₹ 180 crore loan which had increased to ₹ 252 crores, and a bankruptcy court had recently approved an insolvency petition against his company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd.

The recordings have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination. Also, the case has been registered as an accidental death report (ADR). The police have seized mobile phones and electronic devices found on the premises and will examine them as part of their investigation. They also recorded statements from Mr Desai’s attendants and caretakers at the facility.

Nitin Desai’s death was mourned by the whole of Bollywood. He has been a renowned Art Director having created the sets for big films and TV shows.