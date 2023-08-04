ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Art Director Nitin Desai Left Audio Messages; Revealed Few Names Before Death

Art Director Nitin Desai's shocking death and aftermath has revealed that he left behind audio messages and also named a few people in it. Read to know here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Aug,2023 18:03:25
Art Director Nitin Desai Left Audio Messages; Revealed Few Names Before Death 840652

Bollywood Art Director Nitin Desai’s suicide came as a crude shock to the Bollywood industry. He was found dead in his Karjat studio on Wednesday. The police recovered 11 audio messages before his death, is what the police state. A report on ndtv.com talks about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

According to the police, Mr Desai has named some people with whom he was upset in the audio messages. The police are not yet revealing the names of the people, but they say that the direction of the investigation may change after the FSL report.

Mr Desai, who was found hanging in his studio, was struggling to repay a ₹ 180 crore loan which had increased to ₹ 252 crores, and a bankruptcy court had recently approved an insolvency petition against his company, ND’s Art World Pvt Ltd.

The recordings have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination. Also, the case has been registered as an accidental death report (ADR). The police have seized mobile phones and electronic devices found on the premises and will examine them as part of their investigation. They also recorded statements from Mr Desai’s attendants and caretakers at the facility.

Nitin Desai’s death was mourned by the whole of Bollywood. He has been a renowned Art Director having created the sets for big films and TV shows.

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai 840223
Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai
From Madhuri Dixit’s Outfits To The Set Cost: 5 Extravagant Things From Devdas That Prove It Is One Of The Most Expensive Movies In Indian Cinema 497975
From Madhuri Dixit’s Outfits To The Set Cost: 5 Extravagant Things From Devdas That Prove It Is One Of The Most Expensive Movies In Indian Cinema
Latest Stories
Did You Know Alia Bhatt Got Married Twice In Four Days? Karan Johar Reveals This Happened During Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 840634
Did You Know Alia Bhatt Got Married Twice In Four Days? Karan Johar Reveals This Happened During Shoot Of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan's name 840625
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya comes forward to clear Maan’s name
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room 840594
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Neelam locks Shalu, Bani and Aayush in a room
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan 840592
Exclusive: Anusha Sampath joins the cast of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding 840580
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi finalizes Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer 840560
Abhishek Bachchan answers IWMBuzz.com question, reveals Amitabh, Jaya, and Aishwarya Bachchan’s reaction to Ghoomer trailer
Read Latest News