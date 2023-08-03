Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai

The team behind Abhishek Bachchan‘s highly anticipated film Ghoomer recently postponed the trailer release to honor the memory of renowned art director Nitin Desai. He passed away on August 2. The known personality was found dead in his studio at Karjat, Maharashtra.

The news of Nitin’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the film industry. As a mark of respect to the late legend, the makers of Ghoomer decided to postpone the trailer release emphasizing the importance of paying tribute to a remarkable artist and a beloved member of the film fraternity.

Abhishek took to his Instagram stories and shared a new date for the trailer release of his upcoming film Ghoomer. The actor wrote, “As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we, the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function, which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it the day after, on the 4th of August.”

A celebrated art director and production designer, Nitin has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his extraordinary creativity and vision. His work in iconic films like Lagaan and Devdas has earned him widespread recognition and numerous accolades. Nitin’s contributions to the industry will be remembered for generations to come, and his absence is deeply felt by the film fraternity and fans alike.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.