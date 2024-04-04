Movies | News

You might have gone down the memory lane to remember actor Aarti Chabria . Even though the actor wasn’t able to create a huge impact in the Hindi film industry throughout her career she will always be remembered for her role in films like Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai and Awara Paagal Deewana among others.

But she is back in the headlines now and there couldn’t have been a better way to be the talk of the town. A series of images made it to the internet, where she would flaunt her baby bump and look radiant with a wide smile. The actor, interestingly is yet to make an official announcement but the images that have been circulating do have a resemblance with a few close-up shots of her on her Instagram profile. The actor is seen wearing a white crop top and blue jeans.

For the uninitiated, the actor is married to Visharad Beedassy, who is an Australia-based accountant. She got engaged to Visharad on March 11, 2019, in Mauritius, and married him in a private affair on June 23 in Mumbai.

When it comes to her overall career and latest ventures, she has been almost entirely inactive in the entertainment industry for over a decade, having last appeared in the Punjabi film, Vyah 70 km.

Back then, when she married Beedassy, she went on to talk about how she felt extremely lucky to have found a guy like him after such a long wait, where she always felt that she would find a soulmate one day.

We wish the actor loads of congratulations.