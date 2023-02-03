Hansal Mehta is one of the most admired and respected directors that we have in the country at present. It’s been many years now that Hansal Mehta has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry doing great quality work in movies. Right now, he is grabbing all the love and attention for his latest release ‘Faraaz’.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Hansal Mehta and his latest movie ‘Faraaz’, what’s the latest? As per reports in Times Of India, On Thursday, the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the release of Hansal Mehta’s film upcoming film, “Faraaz”. For the unversed, the film is scheduled to be released at theatres on Friday. Not just that, the HC directed that the producers shall scrupulously adhere to the disclaimer that the movie. The court reportedly said,

“You want some editorial control over the film.Sorry, we cannot help you. We see nothing unfounded with this disclaimer.” Well, this means that the film will continue to release in cinemas as per the original plan and schedule.

