A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit against his brother Shamsuddin and former wife Anjana Pandey. The suit reportedly seeks Rs 100 crores as damaged for the defamation and harassment that he faced due to misleading claims made by them.

The suit that was filed through advocate Sunil Kumar was mentioned before the bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla and will be heard on March 30. Reportedly, Nawazuddin prayed that his brother and former wife be directed to not publish any defamatory content on their social media platform and to withdraw the defamatory allegations made against him by them on their social platforms. Siddiqui also seeks a written public apology for defaming him.

Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com