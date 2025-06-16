Big Update! ‘Marco 2’ sequel not to be made

Actor Unni Mukundan has recently given a big update about his film ‘Marco 2’. He told that now the sequel of this film will not be made. However, after the success of the first part, the fans were waiting for its second part.

Unni Mukundan wrote in response to a fan’s question on social media, “Sorry, but I have given up the plan to continue the ‘Marco’ series. There is too much negativity around this project. I will try to bring something bigger and better than ‘Marco’. Thank you all for your love and support.”

Many fans were surprised and a little disappointed by this news, but the actor’s promise to bring a “bigger and better” project is raising hopes again.

The first part of ‘Marco’ was released in 2024. This film was in the neo-noir genre and is considered to be connected to the universe of the film ‘Mikhail’. Unni Mukundan played the lead role in the film and his performance was highly appreciated. In the story, he plays the character of Mark D Peter Jr., who embarks on the path of revenge after the murder of his foster brother.

This film was directed and written by Hanif Adeni. Made on a budget of about Rs 30 crore, ‘Marco’ was released simultaneously in Malayalam and Hindi. The Telugu version hit the theaters on January 1 and the Tamil version on January 3. The film grossed about Rs 115 crore at the box office.

