Unni Mukundan Steps Down as Treasurer of AMMA as ‘Marco’ becomes a national hit

Actor Unni Mukundan has announced his decision to resign from his position as Treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The announcement comes at a time when his latest action thriller Marco has garnered widespread attention and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in gross collections.

In a social media post, Unni explained his decision, attributing it to the increasing demands of his professional commitments. “After much thought and reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down from my role as the Treasurer (AMMA). While this position has been a fulfilling experience, the pressures of my work, especially with Marco and other production responsibilities, have taken a toll on my mental health,” he wrote.

He further elaborated on the challenges of balancing his professional obligations with his role in AMMA. “Balancing these responsibilities has become overwhelming. I now realize the importance of stepping back to focus on my well-being and that of my family,” he added.

Although stepping down, Unni assured that he would continue to serve in the role until a new treasurer is appointed to ensure a seamless transition. “It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation, but I will continue to assist until my successor takes over,” he said.

The actor also expressed gratitude towards the AMMA fraternity for their trust and support during his tenure. He wished his successor success in managing the responsibilities.

Unni Mukundan’s decision highlights the growing challenges of balancing professional and personal commitments in the entertainment industry, even as he celebrates the success of Marco.