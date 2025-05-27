Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan In Legal Troubles; Assaults Manager

Famous Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan is in big trouble. His former manager Vipin Kumar has accused him of assault and abuse.

According to a report, Vipin Kumar has lodged a complaint at Info Park Police Station in Kochi. He said that Unni Mukundan assaulted him and used abusive language. Vipin also suffered injuries, after which he got treatment in the hospital and then approached the police.

The police said that the relationship between the two was already not good and now a statement has been recorded on the basis of the complaint. However, no case has been registered yet.

A report also said that Vipin told in the complaint that he had posted a photo of another actor on Facebook, due to which Unni got angry and assaulted Vipin at his flat.

This is not the first time Unni Mukundan has been embroiled in a legal mess. In 2018, a woman accused him of sexual abuse. However, in 2023, the Kerala High Court dismissed that case.

Unni has mostly worked in Malayalam films. His 2024 film Marco was in the news, which was described as one of the most violent films in India. This year he appeared in Get-Set Baby and will soon appear in Mindiyum Paranjum.

Now it remains to be seen whether a case is registered against Unni in this new case or not.

Stay tuned for more updates on iwmbuzz.com.