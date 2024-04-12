BMCM v/s Maidaan Box Office Day 1: Akshay-Tiger starrer beats Ajay Devgn led film as expected

The hugely-anticipated box office clash between Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan finally happened but contrary to many people wondering how it will roll and many even thinking that both these films will open hugely.

However, we exclusively talked with distinguished trade experts ahead of the clash and they gave their predictions on the Day 1 box office of each of these films. You can read that here.

The results are in, and it isn’t too shocking, one can say. Firstly talking about Maidaan, the film was also set to have a lower opening and devoid of fireworks even as it has superstar Ajay Devgn at the forefront. According to Sacnik.com, the film opened to Rs 7 crore which is in tandem with how the predictions went by. On Wednesday, when there was limited release with paid previews where it earned Rs 2.6 crore. And yesterday, it earned Rs 4.5 crore nett in India in all languages.

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is this big scale actioner with two superstars at the helm went on to earn Rs 15.5 crore on Day 1 across all languages.

While this is a decent start for the mega film, it still should have fared better considering the stakes it rides on.

When it comes to reviews, Maidaan has received mostly positive reviews while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has seemingly missed the mark.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajrao Rao in key roles; while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in key roles apart from the leading duo.