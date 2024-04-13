BMCM v/s Maidaan Box Office Day 2: Both films crash to shockingly low numbers

What was touted to be a big clash at the box office between two big films has fizzled out entirely in a mere span of two days after release. A large-scale actioner, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) and a sports period drama, Maidaan which received immense love from the critics – have somehow just not managed to get the audience to the theatres.

While BMCM did open to a respectable figure of over Rs 15 crores on Day 1 and Maidaan opened to Rs 7.5 crores on Day 1; the Day 2 figures for both these films are incredibly low and rather shocking. According to Sacnilk.com, BMCM minted around Rs 7 crores on Day 2 thus taking its two-day total to Rs 22.65 crores; while Maidaan also plummeted to a mere Rs 2.75 crores – thus bringing its two-day total to Rs 10 crores.

It should be noted that these are Friday collections, which became another working day after the Eid holiday on Thursday – but even then, the numbers have sent shockwaves because a spike in the evening shows is usually expected which did not happen for either of these films.

Talking about Maidaan, the film a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim’s unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The musical score is by AR Rahman.

And when it comes to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, and in addition to them, the film also features Disha Patani, Manushi Chillar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Ali Abbas Zafar and Jackky Bhagnani have backed the project.