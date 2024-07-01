Bollywood news: Kartik Aaryan attends ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’s director’s wedding, Luv Sinha opens up, Rashmika & Avneet’s Airport Looks to Malaika Arora’s fitness motivation

India won the T20 World Cup about a day and a half ago, and while we haven’t quite gotten over it, we have surely moved on to our loved world of entertainment and safe to say, a lot has happened here as well. Here’s rounding up the ones that created the most noise-

Shatrughan Sinha is hospitalised, Luv Sinha confirms but continues to tease the mystery about not attending Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding (again)

Veteran actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to the hospital. Sinha was admitted after having had a ‘strong fever,’ his son, Luv Sinha went on to confirm with a media portal in a message. However, on a parallel note, Luv Sinha once again was mum about not responding to why he did not attend sister Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. He mentioned that people can run a false campaign if they want to but the ones who know him know that for him family always comes first.

Rashmika Mandanna and Avneet Kaur’s Airport Looks

Always making sure to turn heads and be extremely kind and cordial with the paparazzi, both Mandanna and Kaur (on separate occasions) did not make sure to smile for the paps but also flaunted their airport looks. On the one hand, Mandanna kept it comfy by sporting a long oversized t-shirt, track pants and sneakers along with a mustard cap and a mask on her face; Kaur exhibited her stylish best by wearing wine-coloured leather pants, a black top and an uber cool handbag along with black shades.

Malaika Arora’s Monday Motivation for Fitness

Always being her fit-best and exhibiting her fitness on several occasions, celebrity Malaika Arora decided to not only showcase her fitness session but also offer a tip on one of the exercises that will help one lose their shoulder and back pain

Kartik Aaryan attends ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ director’s wedding

Kartik Aaryan made sure to attend his film, SatyaPrem Ki Katha director, Sameer Vidwans’ wedding and even revealed a lovely anecdote about how the couple’s love story blossomed on the sets of the film. Vidwans married Julilee Sonalkar, an assistant director on SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Jaideep Ahlawat begins shoot for ‘Hisaab’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is currently riding high on the love and success the Netflix’s Maharaj has received so far, is already all set to roll with his next project, Hisaab about which he posted as well. Posting an image of a small mandir in a house, and the clapboard of Hisaab, he captioned it as ‘new journey’ and tagged the people, who are seemingly a part of it. The likes of stalwart actors Shefali Shah and Abhishek Banerjee were tagged and so was Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is seemingly producing it.