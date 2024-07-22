Bollywood News: Palak Tiwari coming to cheer rumored beau, Ibrahim Ali Khan to Neha Dhupia admits to still ‘struggling’ to ‘Game Changer’ clashing with ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ & more

Buzztown has been accumulating an array of news in the last 24 hours and more, where so far, it has been quite the ride. Here’s bringing in the round up of important news for you to have a look at to begin your Monday-

Game Changer to clash with Sitaare Zameen Par

Having been in the works for a while now, Ram Charan-led Game Changer has been witnessing a delay in proceedings where it was expected to first release sooner than anticipated but was delayed later. And now recent reports suggest that the mega actioner that is said to be filled with action and suspense is all set to witness a mega clash with Sitaare Zameen Par on Christmas 2024. As things stand, it might or might not have the same date but will still have a mega clash on the cards.

Palak Tiwari comes in to cheer for rumored beau, Ibrahim Ali Khan at a football match

It has been rumored for a while now that actors Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been dating each other but neither parties have given any confirmation on the same so far. However, they keep making appearances even if it’s out of the way. On that note, Tiwari was recently seen coming in to cheer Ali Khan at a football match where the latter was playing.

Kiran Rao reveals she isn’t lonely after divorce

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who is currently raking in all the love and appreciation for her film, Laapataa Ladies recently went on to open up on life post divorce. In an interview with Faye Dsouza, she opened up on how the divorce was intended as a decision to make her happy and expressed how it was a happy divorce. She also expressed how she doesn’t feel lonely thanks to her son, Azad and described their decision as fulfilling and positive.

Sushmita Sen’s ex, Rohman Shawl on current equation with the actress

Many assumed that despite confirming that they are no longer together a long time ago, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are indeed together owing to making several public appearances together and the latter guarding Sen on multiple occasions. And now, Shawl has opened up on their current equation with the actress where he mentioned how they have been together for six years and mentioned how they have always been friends and there will be no change in that. They share something special.

Neha Dhupia on ‘struggling’ even today after 22 years in the industry

Actor Neha Dhupia has been in the industry for over two decades now but despite having starred in many notable projects over the years, she still struggles. She recalled how she received two consecutive offers from the South Film Industry but she doesn’t recall the last time she got a Hindi film offer. She did appear in a small role in Bas Newz recently.