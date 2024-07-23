Bollywood News: Radhikka Madan on age gap with Akshay Kumar, Mona Singh on ageism, Kangana Ranaut on sexist memes against Kamala Harris & more

A new day has begun and we have several new pieces of news coming in to look at, wonder about and have conversations as well. Here’s a round up of all of it-

Kangana Ranaut takes a stand against the sexist memes directed towards Kamala Harris

Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut has continued to be herself and never mince her words about things she believes she stands for. Recently, she took to Instagram and slammed people who were seemingly digging out ways to troll Presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. Ranaut remarked how sexist it is and shamed social media for the same.

Mona Singh on facing ageism in Bollywood and not getting roles

Mona Singh is undoubtedly one of the better actors we have, and after playing an important role in the box office blockbuster, Munjya, she is on a roll. However, in one of the recent interviews, Singh went on to remark how there was a phase before 2017 where she wasn’t getting any offers when she was 34-35 years old. That changed once the advent of OTT kicked in.

Radhikka Madan on the age gap with Akshay Kumar in Sarfira

Actor Radhikka Madan has been raking in all the love for her role in Sarfira, where she was posted alongside Akshay Kumar. As one knows, Madan is 29 years old while Kumar is 57 thus there being a humongous age gap. Addressing the same, Madan mentioned that she read about 42 reviews and none of those mentioned the age gap, and only the chemistry was talked about. She also remarked on how the film addresses the age gap right at the beginning.

Kiran Rao labels Laapataa Ladies a box office ‘failure’ & feels responsible for it

Filmmaker Kiran Rao’s film, Laapataa Ladies created a huge splash and is now touted to be one of the best films of this year. However, remarking the film’s box office performance, Rao mentioned how by box office metrics, her film didn’t do well and while it didn’t get hundreds of crores, it didn’t even do 30 or 40 crores. She also highlighted how she feels responsible for it, even as her first film, Dhobi Ghat wasn’t able to make huge box office waves.