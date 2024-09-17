Box Office: ‘Tumbbad’ surprises everyone; ‘The Buckingham Murders’ stays steady but ‘Stree 2’ continues to run riot

You have never seen it all in the movie business. From having revamps, remakes and similar instances to having re-releases, we are always subject to something new happening in the industry. The trend of re-releases has picked up multiple folds, but the ongoing case of Tumbbad’s re-release will be one to remember.

The box office collection of Tumbbad’s re-release has been an eye-opener and perhaps the best example of how second chances are a real thing. In a mere four days of re-release, Tumbbad has managed to garner over 9 crores which is staggering and momentous considering six years ago, when it was originally released, the film earned a lifetime of 13.48 crores. That number seems to be less than a few days away now and based on the trends, Tumbbad’s re-release might be grossing over Rs 20 to 25 crores in its lifetime.

On the other hand, the numbers for The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead have been steady, if not great. Having begun on a mellow note, The Buckingham Murders has managed to stay consistent as it grabbed Rrs 1.06 crores on Monday thus taking its four-day total to Rs 7.81 crores. A lifetime of Rs 15 crores is a stretch but might be possible.

It also comes as no surprise that Stree 2, which completed over a month in theaters is still grabbing bigger numbers on its fifth Monday than the two new entries. Having collected over 3 crores on its fifth Monday, Stree 2’s total now stands at Rs 585.35 cr. The lack of almost nil competition in the upcoming week will further boost Stree 2’s collection and now, Rs 600 cr mark is a definite reality.