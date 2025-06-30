Box Office Update: Sitaare Zameen Par Shines Bright With 122.65 Cr in 10 Days

Aamir Khan’s comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par is continuously performing well at the box office since the release of the film. The film earned around 14.50 crores (preliminary figures) on the tenth day of its release which is the second Sunday, taking its total India net collection to 122.65 crores.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned a strong 88.9 crores in the first week, out of which the Hindi version contributed the most at 88 crores. On the second Friday, the film earned 6.65 crores, while on Saturday it took a big jump and collected 12.6 crores. On the second Sunday, it increased further and the film recorded a great collection of 14.5 crores.

On Sunday, June 29, the film’s Hindi occupancy was 42.89%, which shows that the audience’s excitement for the film is still intact. The film is being liked a lot, especially among families, who are connecting with its emotional story and strong performances.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan along with Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles.

It will be interesting to see how the film will hold up in the coming days and whether it will be able to join the biggest hits of the year and enter the 200 crore club.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for the latest box office updates.