Brad Pitt’s F1 Maintains Momentum, Earns 29.15 Cr in 6 Days at Indian Box Office

Brad Pitt’s sports drama film ‘F1: The Movie’ has maintained momentum at the Indian box office. The film has recorded a great collection of 29.15 crores in its first six days. The film is based on the world of car racing, in which many big Hollywood stars are featured.

According to the data in Sacnilk, the film started its box office journey with 5.5 crores on Friday. After this, due to the increasing interest of the audience on Saturday, the collection jumped, and the film earned 7.75 crores. The film continued its momentum on Sunday as well and collected 8.15 crore, keeping the weekend’s overall collections strong.

However, due to Monday being a working day, the film’s collections declined and the film earned 3.35 crore. There was a slight improvement on Tuesday and the film collected around 4.18 crore, On Wednesday the film earned 0.21 crore (early estimates) taking the total figure to 29.15 crore.

Talking about the occupancy of ‘F1: The Movie’ on Tuesday, the English version recorded an attendance of 28.25%, Hindi 16.38% and Tamil 21.21%, indicating that the film is receiving a good response from the multi-language audience.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Apple Studios and Dawn Apollo Films. Apart from Brad Pitt, the film also features strong actors like Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris.

‘F1’ is a visual treat, in which an attempt has been made to bring the real world of racing to the big screen. Brad Pitt’s charisma and high-octane racing scenes have been successful in drawing audiences to the theatres. Now it will be interesting to see what new milestones the film achieves by the end of its first week.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.