Brad Pitt’s F1 Maintains Steady Run, Earns 36.29 Cr in 8 Days in India

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt‘s film F1: The Movie has earned a total of 36.29 crores in its first 8 days at the Indian box office. The film had registered a brilliant earning of 35.5 crores in 7 days of the first week, while on the first day of the second week that is on the eighth day, Friday, the film earned 0.79 crores.

The opening day earnings of the film were 5.5 crores. After this, the film saw tremendous growth on Saturday and Sunday and earned 7.75 crores and 8.15 crores respectively. Although the collection saw a drop from Monday, the film maintained a steady collection on weekdays as well, earning 3.55 crores on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first week’s earnings by language were as follows,

English: 31.7 crores, Hindi: 2.71 crores, Telugu: 0.45 crores, Tamil: 0.64 crores.

Talking about the occupancy of the film, on the second Friday, the English version had 10.20%, the Hindi version had 5.39%, and the Tamil version had 30.20% audience attendance. The film is getting a good response, especially in Tamil-speaking areas.

F1: The Movie is a high-octane racing drama directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is jointly produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Monolith Pictures, Apple Studios, and Dawn Apollo Films.

The film also has a strong star cast. It stars international actors like Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon, and Damson Idris.

Now it will be interesting to see how much the film’s earnings increase over the weekend and whether F1 will be able to maintain its momentum at the box office for a long time.

