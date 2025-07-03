Brad Pitt’s F1 The Movie Earns 32.74 Cr in First Week at Indian Box Office

Brad Pitt’s film F1: The Movie has earned a total of 32.74 crores in its first week in India. This high-octane film based on racing has received a good response from the audience, especially in metro cities. The film had an opening collection of 5.5 crores on the first day, with the English version earning the highest 5 crores.

The film’s earnings saw a tremendous jump over the weekend, where it earned 7.75 crores on Saturday and 8.15 crores on Sunday. However, the weekdays dropped, earning 3.35 crore on Monday, 3.75 crore on Tuesday and 3.48 crore on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film collected 0.76 crore, taking its first week total to 32.74 crore.

According to the film’s occupancy report, it recorded an occupancy of 9.12% in English, 5.46% in Hindi and 15.59% in Tamil on Thursday.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Monolith Pictures, Apple Studios and Dawn Apollo Films, the film stars Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon and Damson Idris in lead roles. The film’s cinematography, racing scenes and Brad Pitt’s performance are receiving positive reviews from the audience, and the film may do well at the box office in the future as well.

Stay connected to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.