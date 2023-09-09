Brahmastra 2 Update: Ayan Mukherji Confirms About Sequel Being In Progress, Read Details Here

It’s a time to rejoice for Ayan Mukherji and team as Brahmastra their superhit film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt completed 1 year. The 2022 directorial venture of Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, left all spellbound with his story, impact and grandeur.

Today, Ayan shared a post on social media as the film completed one year. A report on pinkvilla.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

He shared a video on Instagram on Saturday morning which stated, “On 9th September 2022, we introduced you to a world of Astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra,”. In his caption, he wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in Life ! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

Soon after the release of the film fans demanded more into this multiverse offering. So Ayan in a way to accept and acknowledge the love coming from fans gave an update on the next two parts of the film. The video shared by Ayan Mukerji stated that the development of Brahmastra Part Two and Three is in progress. Notably, earlier this year, Ayan shared a note on Instagram and said that the next two parts of the franchise will be “bigger and more ambitious than part one” and that the two films will be made together.

Well, are you all waiting eagerly for Brahmastra Part 2 and Part 3?