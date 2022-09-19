Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra has given Bollywood the big success that it was looking for in the last few months. This Ayan Mukherji film is Bollywood’s desi reply to the Marvel stories of Hollywood. Its impact has been proved by the audience going to the theatres to watch the film. However, recently there have been some reports about the film’s wrong projection of budget being shown. Actress Kangana Ranaut also put up certain proofs of how the film is not a success and that it is being made to look that way.

Ranbir Kapoor recently broke his silence over the issue and clarified to the media all about the budget of the film. He defended that the film has been a hit. A report on hindustantimes.com talked about it and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir said, “These days, we are reading a lot where people are discussing the budget of the film. People are saying this much is the budget and this much is the recovery. But Brahmastra is unique being where the budget is not just for one film but for the whole trilogy.”

Reports had claimed that as much as ₹100+ crore of the film’s budget was in VFX. While Ranbir did not discuss the figure, he emphasised that a lot of the work already done for part one would be used in the sequels, thereby spreading that expense out over the other two films. “So, the assets we have created for the film, like the fire VFX or effects for other superpowers, they will be used in three films. So, it’s not like the figures floating around, whether it’s hundred rupees or two hundred rupees, are correct. It’s all wrong. The economics of this film is not like the economics of other films that have been made in our industry. Now, we can easily go into part 2 and part 3. With part 1, Ayan had to learn how to make this kind of a film,” Ranbir added.

Well, do you agree with Ranbir’s claim? Seems logical, he way he has put it up!! What say, folks?

