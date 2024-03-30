Movies | News

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry. The actor has consistently won over his admirers with his rowdy persona and several excellent performances. He has a large fan base on social media that keeps him updated on his professional and personal life and noteworthy fashion moments. The actor is preparing for his next family drama, The Family Star, in which Mrunal Thakur plays the major role. Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Vijay spoke about his relationship status.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Relationship Revealed-

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the host asked about Vijay’s relationship status, asking the most often googled question related to him. Vijay paused for a few seconds and stated, “Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship.”

Since both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been spotted together at several events with their families, numerous reports in the last few years suggest that the two are romantically involved. Once more, though, Vijay sidestepped the topic of his rumored relationships, leaving netizens with a question mark about the status of his relationship.

About Family Star Movie

The Family Star’s makers released a teaser on March 28 featuring intense action, heartfelt scenes, and amazing chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The movie is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on April 5, 2024.

