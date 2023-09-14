Movies | News

Chak De India fame Rio Kapadia passes away

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Sep,2023 17:04:27
Actor Rio Kapadia, who is known for being part of movies like Chak De India, Happy New Year, Khuda Hafiz and Dil Chahta Hai, passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer, as per reports in Indian Express. He was 66.

His cremation will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, kids Aman and Veer.

Rio was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven Season 2 as Mrunal Thakur’s father. Throughout his career, Rio Kapadia was known for his versatility as an actor. He was also a popular face on television and acted in TV shows like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Kutumb, Judwa Raja, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others.

Rio was not only a great actor but was also a great sketch artist. His Instagram page is filled with beautiful pencil sketches of celebrities including Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rishi Kapoor among others.

