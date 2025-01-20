‘Chak De! India’ fame Sagarika Ghatge returns to the big screen after five years

Sagarika Ghatge is set to make her acting comeback with the film “Lalat,” directed by Jaivi Dhanda. This marks the end of her five-year hiatus from the screen. Ghatge’s last project was the television film “Footfairy” in 2020. Explaining her break, the actor revealed it was due to a mix of uninspiring offers and her own decision to step away for a while.

When “Lalat” came her way, Ghatge immediately said yes. The film’s storyline and her role as Bhagwati, a sculptor, resonated with her. “Bhagwati is not only strong but also brave. Taking on this role was nerve-wracking, and I wondered if I could do justice to it. But I believe that as an actor, if something challenges you, it’s worth pursuing,” said Ghatge, who gained recognition with her performance in “Chak De! India” (2007).

Despite the surge in opportunities brought by the OTT boom, Ghatge admitted that returning to work was far from easy. She pointed out a common misconception that she was uninterested in acting, which made finding projects even more difficult.

“There’s probably a perception that I don’t want to work, but that’s not true. Today, there are so many diverse films and series being created. Still, after taking a break, re-entering the industry has been challenging,” she shared. Ghatge expressed her gratitude for “Lalat,” which she believes will allow her to showcase her talent and reconnect with audiences.

With “Lalat,” Ghatge is ready to return to the spotlight and hopes to explore the evolving opportunities in the film industry.

Ghatge is known for her work in Chak De! India, and also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6 and also in the Alt Balaji show, BOSS: Baap of Special Services.