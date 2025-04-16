Sagarika Ghatge & Zaheer Khan Welcome Baby Boy, Step Into Parenthood For First Time

Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan welcomed a baby boy recently. The couple stepped into parenthood for the first time after eight years of marriage. Revealing the happiest moments of their lives, the couple shared a couple of photos showcasing a glimpse of their new baby.

Sagarika and Zaheer posted the cutest family photo featuring themselves. In one frame, Zaheer is holding the little boy in his arms while the actress is adoring the moment. The next picture shows the baby hands of the little boy with his mother and father. The couple didn’t reveal their son’s picture, but the cute little hands and lips caught our attention.

Sharing the good news about their baby boy with his name with their fans, family, and friends, Sagarika and Zaheer, in the caption, wrote, “With love, gratitude, and divine blessings, we welcome our precious baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

As soon as the couple shared the happy moments of becoming parents, actors and colleagues congratulated the couple, from Angad Bedi, Mohsin Khan, Diana Penty, and Huma Qureshi to Harbhajan Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, and more.

Actress Sagarika Ghatge married former cricketer Zaheer Khan on 23 November 2017. After eight years of marriage, they became parents, welcoming their first child, a baby boy whom they named Fatehsinh Khan.

Many congratulations to the couple for their new journey together!