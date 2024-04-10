Movies | News

Sponsored reviews couldn’t help salvage THE Vijay Devarakonda latest rom-com The Family Star.

Apparently VD, or THE Vijay Deevarkonda , had got his fundas with the media all worked out.

“He had been told during the promotion of Liger that he was arrogant with the media, that he needed to be humble. VD switched on the faucet of bonhomie full blast for the promotion of Family Star.But it is the content that has let him down again after Liger and Kushi,” says a source from Hyderabad(who happened to be VD’s friend at one time).

It is too early to say exactly how big a disaster Family Star is. But early estimates indicate that Family Star is not as big a washout(which almost wiped out director Puri Jagannadh’s career and put VD on the backfoot) but pretty much close to the calamitous collection of Kushi, which not only forgot the ‘h’ in the title but also the screenplay in the plot.

“Screenplay, my friend, screenplay,” volunteered a very big Telugu star I spoke to this morning . “If you are into self-promotion at the cost of the project, then you are bound to stumble.Never forget, the script is the Star.”