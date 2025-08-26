Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film hits 23.13 crores

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 25: Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 continues to earn slowly. On Monday, the 25th day of its release, the film collected 0.7 crore, bringing its total net collection to 23.13 crore.

The film was released on 1 August 2025 and earned 3.35 crore on the first day. After the initial opening, the film’s pace slowed, but the worldwide collection has been 32.28 crore. India’s gross is 27.68 crore, and overseas collection is 4.6 crore.

Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit film Dhadak and a Hindi remake of the Tamil Pariyerum Perumal. The story is about a love that struggles with caste discrimination and social rigidities. Triptii Dimri won the audience’s hearts with her acting, while Siddhant Chaturvedi left his mark by playing a sensitive character.

The film is also technically strong. Tanuj Tikku’s background score, music by Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik, Sylvester Fonseca’s cinematography, and Charu Sri Roy’s editing make the film special. It has been produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Although the film has not been able to achieve great success in terms of earnings, its story and social message have been appreciated by a certain audience. It still has a hold on the urban multiplex audience.

Dhadak 2 has crossed the 23.13 crore India Net Collection figure in 25 days. It may not have become a big hit at the box office, but it remains in the news for its issues and message.

