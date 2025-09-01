Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Triptii Dimri–Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer stands at 23.39 crore

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 was released in theaters on 1 August 2025. The film has continued its earnings at the box office, albeit slowly. On the 31st day, i.e., Sunday, the film earned around 0.01 crore. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached 23.39 crores.

If we look at the worldwide collection, the film has done a business of 32.57 crores so far. Out of this, India’s gross has been 27.97 crores, and overseas collection has been 4.6 crores. The film had a good opening in the initial days, but gradually its earnings graph went down.

Dhadak 2 is actually a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit film Dhadak and a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Pariyerem Perumal. It is a love story that grapples with caste discrimination and social rigidities. In the film, Tripti Dimri won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting, while Siddhant Chaturvedi left his mark by playing a sensitive character.

The film is also strong on a technical level. Tanuj Tikku’s background score, music by Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik, Sylvester Fonseca’s cinematography, and Charu Sri Roy’s editing make the film different. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures together.

Although the film did not achieve great success in terms of box office, its story and social message have received support from urban multiplex audiences.

Dhadak 2 has crossed 23.39 crore in India’s net collection in 31 days. The film may not have become a big hit, but it remains in the news for its issues and message.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more box office updates.