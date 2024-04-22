Movies | News

‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ v/s ‘LSD 2’ Box-Office: While DADP improves over the weekend; LSD 2 crashes entirely

On the one hand, the likes of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) and Maidaan's crash landing sent shockwaves in the industry, but on the other hand there were almost nil expectations with smaller-range films like LSD 2 and Do Aur Do Pyaar (DADP) - but even then, the absolutely abysmal collection of the latter two films is equally appalling.

It continues to be an ‘average April’ for the Hindi film industry where two biggies, and now two smaller films have not generated any magic at the box office resulting in worrying times. On the one hand, the likes of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) and Maidaan’s crash landing sent shockwaves in the industry, but on the other hand there were almost nil expectations with smaller-range films like LSD 2 and Do Aur Do Pyaar (DADP) – but even then, the absolutely abysmal collection of the latter two films is equally appalling.

Acording to Sacnilk, opening under 70 lakhs on Day 1, it was always an uphill battle for both these films but word-of-mouth finally came in and did its job to some extent for DADP more than LSD 2. Witnessing a huge growth on Saturday, DADP did bring in some life (but not enough) as it earned around 95 lakhs on Day 2. LSD 2 went on to go down on Saturday and shockingly collected just around 12 lakhs on Day 2.

Sunday was obviously going to have a surge in the numbers but it was always a question as to how much and how beneficial will it be for these films. LSD 2 did witness quite a considerable rise but still collected only around Rs 52 lakh, and hence the total collection of the film stands at Rs 79 lakh, which is extremely low and rather shocking.

Do Aur Do Pyaar did manage to cross the 1 crore mark on Sunday, collecting around Rs 1.1 crore – where the film’s collection now stands at Rs 2.65 crore.

