‘Ekk Deewana Tha’ fame Amy Jackson & husband, Ed Westwick welcome their first child

Actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have welcomed a baby boy. The couple shared the news on social media, posting a series of black-and-white photos with their newborn. They also revealed his name, Oscar Alexander Westwick.

Their Instagram post featured three images capturing moments with their child. One picture showed Amy kissing Oscar’s forehead, another was a close-up of Ed holding the baby’s hand, and the third depicted Ed and Amy embracing as they held their son. In one of the images, the infant was wrapped in a blanket embroidered with his name.

Friends, fans, and fellow celebrities responded with warm messages, congratulating the couple on the arrival of their child. Several comments wished them happiness, while many shared heart emojis as a gesture of love.

Amy and Ed have been together since 2022 and got married in August 2024. This is their first child together. Amy also has a son from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou, whom she dated for several years.

Amy began her acting career in Indian cinema with Madrasapattinam in 2010 and later appeared in Bollywood films, including Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh is Bliing, and 2.0. She was last seen in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal.

Ed Westwick started acting in the mid-2000s and gained recognition for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. His filmography includes projects such as Children of Men.

With the birth of their son, Amy and Ed embark on a new phase of their lives, sharing their joy with well-wishers around the world.