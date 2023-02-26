Amy Jackson keeps it absolutely stunning at the Milan Fashion Week 2023 in a bossy, sass avatar. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the red carpet, and we are in absolute love. Keeping the grace on point, the actress prompted nothing but beauty and style in the adorn.

In the picture, we can see Amy wearing a stunning all black midi shirt dress. She completed the look with a high top-knot hairbun. The actress rounded the look off with winged beautiful eyes, nude lips and a black matching sling bag. Showing off her contoured sharp cheekbones and jawlines, Amy left us absolutely stunned to core.

Sharing the pictures, Amy Jackson wrote, “At the @emporioarmani empire for #MFW”

Further Details About The Outfit:

Makeup by @chykapuka using @armanibeauty of course 💋

Hair do or sculpture? By my love @shukeelhair

Photos morganmaurice

#ArmaniBeauty #ArmaniBeauties

Here take a look-

One wrote, “Drop dead gorgeous 😍”

Another wrote, “She came, she slayed 🔥”

A third user wrote, “In one word STUNNING ❤ LOVE FROM INDIA”

A fourth one added, “So hot Amy”

Another one wrote, “You’re super model and beutiful person 💖♥🥰but i like you, i always supporting you my love 💖”

Amy Jackson is a popular celebrity model from Hollywood. She is known for the movie Singh Is Bling where she starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutt and others. The movie was released in 2015. However, since then, she hasn’t yet worked in Hindi Movie yet. However, Amy’s work in south movies is still venerated amongst the Indians.

Speaking of Amy’s fashion updo from Milan Fashion Week, are you crushing on the stunner’s style in black? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.