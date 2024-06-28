South News: Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Blazer, Malavika Mohanan’s Abu Dhabi Vacation, Amy Jackson’s Sweet Kiss To Anupama Parameswaran’s Cute Mirror Selfie

The South entertainment industry is grabbing attention now and then. Big updates are making headlines, from Rakul Preet Singh’s stunning photos in a cropped blazer to Malavika Mohanan’s Abu Dhabi vacation to Amy Jackson’s kiss and Anupama Parameswaran’s cute selfie. Check out below.

1) Rakul Preet Singh’s Stunning Look In New Photoshoot

Rakul turns up the heat in an indo-western avatar for a magazine shoot. The actress dons a white cropped blazer without a bralette paired with a pink and black silk saree draped like a skirt with a thigh-high slit, raising the temperature. She looks oh-so-breathtaking with her smokey eyes, shiny cheeks, bold lips, high bun, and princess necklace. In the striking photoshoot, the actress steals our attention.

2) Malavika Mohanan Enjoys Vacation In Abu Dhabi

Showcasing insights from her Abu Dhabi vacation, Malavika shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. The actress loved visiting the desert during the golden hour and called her experience surreal.

3) Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Desi Glam In White Saree

For her Instagram photoshoot, the gorgeous Aishwarya Lekshmi wore a simple white saree with a golden border. She paired her look with a contrasting royal blue sleeveless blouse with a gold floral print, creating a mesmerizing view. She left her hair open, while her simple makeup with lipstick and bindi elevated her desi swag. In the photos, she looked mesmerizing, flaunting her smile.

4) Amy Jackson’s Sweet Kiss To Ed Westwick

After sharing a glimpse of her bachelorette party, Amy now shares mushy pictures with her fiance. The actress enjoys sweet kiss moments on her vacation with Ed Westwick. With their chemistry, the duo serves ‘couple’ goals. In one photo, the couple indulges in each other as they come close for a lip lock.

5) Anupama Parameswaran’s Cute Mirror Selfies

Taking some time off, Anupama took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute video of herself enjoying a mirror selfie session. The actress looks gorgeous in a simple kurta, flaunting her quirkiness and dense curls, while her killer eyes make us fall for her.