Movies | News

“Ekta Has Become More Combative,” Dibakar Banerjee

Fourteen years after Sex Love Aur Dhokha Dibakar Banerjee is back with a sequel.

Author: Subhash K Jha
Auto Draft 892181

The Khosla Ka Ghosla, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! director says the idea of a spiritual sequel was mooted by the producer. “In 2019 Ekta Kapoor told me, ‘Let’s go ahead with LSD2.’ That’s when I realized that it was a decade since the first film. We had lived an entire lifetime in that decade.And we had enough material to make a sequel. Before that,there wouldn’t have been enough life lived to make LSD2. In any case I was busy with my Netflix series and then Covid happened. After Covid here we are. That’s why it took fourteen years.”

Dibakar admits Ekta Kapoor now is a different entity as compared to 2010. “She has become even more combative. She has realized that for content to survive in cinema we have to look for maverick transformational original content for theatrical release , alongside the blockbusters. Otherwise we will have to give ourselves up to the monopoly of the OTT platforms who are in no way to be blamed. It’s just that monopoly of any kind is unhealthy. Ekta has evolved to the extent that she understands the fight to keep the cinemas alive,to keep collective viewing alive. She’s fighting it. Her decision to release LSD 2 in theatres is proof of her intent.”

As for Dibakar he sees many changes in himself. “I have grown older,more accepting, isolated but more aware. And I’ve less time to live. So I am also more aware of the preciousness of time passing by.I’ve become a parent.I’ve seen how young lives grow into adulthood. I’ve seen how life unfolds.I’ve also become balder hopefully bolder and wiser . My nieces speak to me more now than they did fourteen years ago.”

Dibakar is not perturbed by his relatively meagre output of ten feature films in eighteen years. “It has been eighteen years! It’s been quite a decent record so far. It’s been one film every two years. I wanted to push it even further. But considering the kind of films I make , two years is the required time. In between , during my tenure with YRF and during Covid when I was making films, the suppression of releases brought down the number of my films being released. But I am okay with my output.I definitely want to make one film every two years. I am really chasing that target. But then things happen, the circumstances, the working conditions, the subjects that I want to make, and the subjects that producers/the OTT platforms want me to make…The difference between what I want and what the world offers need negotiation and time.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Related Post

Here are some reasons to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! 892091
Here are some reasons to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!
Maverick of Cult-classic films - Dibakar Banerjee, is set to present Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, to audiences in cinemas on 19th April 891702
Maverick of Cult-classic films - Dibakar Banerjee, is set to present Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, to audiences in cinemas on 19th April
Review of 'LSD 2': An eerily real take on the fakeness of the virtual world that is executed with innovation & finesse 891753
Review of 'LSD 2': An eerily real take on the fakeness of the virtual world that is executed with innovation & finesse
Ektaa R Kapoor praises Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 director Dibakar Banerjee says, "He can make social commentary in the wackiest manner, and also entertain the audiences at the same time! 891625
Ektaa R Kapoor praises Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 director Dibakar Banerjee says, "He can make social commentary in the wackiest manner, and also entertain the audiences at the same time!
Swastika 891517
Swastika Mukherjee upset over leaked sensitive video from 'LSD 2'
Netizens hail the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, saying "Refreshing to see unique and bold narratives that break barriers!" 891310
Netizens hail the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, saying "Refreshing to see unique and bold narratives that break barriers!"
"There is a lot of frontal nudity in the film, which we had to blur out" - Dibakar Banerjee on 'LSD 2' 891251
"There is a lot of frontal nudity in the film, which we had to blur out" - Dibakar Banerjee on 'LSD 2'
LSD 2 Trailer: Raw, clutter-breaking & shocking as Dibakar Bannerjee delves into grim realities 891162
LSD 2 Trailer Review: Raw, clutter-breaking & shocking as Dibakar Bannerjee delves into grim realities
Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, "It's the complete opposite of LSD 1" 891004
Director Dibakar Banerjee shared an interesting anecdote about LSD 1 and LSD 2, says, "It's the complete opposite of LSD 1"
Ahead of the teaser launch, director Dibakar Banerjee shares a shocking disclaimer for the audience before they watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! 889438
Ahead of the teaser launch, director Dibakar Banerjee shares a shocking disclaimer for the audience before they watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!