Exclusive: Actor Sahil Khan Arrested in Chhattisgarh for Mahadev Betting App Case

Actor Sahil Khan, a renowned social media influencer and star of films such as ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’, has been arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged participation in the Mahadev betting app case.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrested Sahil Khan in Chhattisgarh after the Bombay High Court denied his appeal for interim bail.

According to NDTV, Khan’s sources stated, “He had fled Mumbai and was on the run after his plea was rejected by the high court. The actor was arrested after an over 40-hour operation with the help of Chhattisgarh Police.”

“He is being brought to Mumbai where he will be produced before a court,” officials said.

