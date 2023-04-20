A big and important update is coming in for all fans and admirers of actor and gym enthusiast Sahil Khan.

Sahil Khan lands in legal trouble:

As per the media reports in E Times, Sahil Khan has landed in legal trouble. The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the actor for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old gym member and uploading her defamatory posts on social media. According to the complainant, a resident of Oshiwara area, she had a quarrel with a woman at a gym over money in February 2023. The accused woman and the actor abused the complainant and also threatened her. Apparently, the duo also uploaded defamatory posts on social media against her and her family members. The official reportedly said that the accused woman had an affair with the husband of the complainant and had lodged a case against him at a police station.

