Breaking: Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan reunite after 22 years

As Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, are set to reunite on the silver screen after a hiatus of two decades. The dynamic duo, who previously delivered the surprise hits "Style" (2001) and its sequel "Xcuse Me" (2003), will once again share screen space, creating excitement among their ardent fans.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Jul,2023 14:15:02
It’s ‘style mein rahne ka’ again! As Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, are set to reunite on the silver screen after a hiatus of two decades. The dynamic duo, who previously delivered the surprise hits “Style” (2001) and its sequel “Xcuse Me” (2003), will once again share screen space, creating excitement among their ardent fans.

The upcoming film, yet to be titled, will be helmed by director Sam Khan, who not only brings his directorial expertise but has also penned an intriguing story for this project. Adding to the creative team, the screenplay and dialogues for the film are crafted by the talented Milap Zaveri, known for his impressive writing skills.

This exciting venture will take viewers on a cinematic journey as the film is slated to be extensively filmed in the vibrant city of Abu Dhabi, promising breathtaking visuals and an immersive experience for the audience.

The film is produced by Hitesh Khushalani and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi, and Ishaan Dutta, ensuring a strong backing for this much-anticipated reunion. With a talented ensemble cast, a talented director at the helm, and a picturesque location, this project holds immense promise to create a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

As the film’s title is kept under wraps for now, fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting collaboration between Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan, hoping for yet another entertaining and successful outing from this dynamic duo.

