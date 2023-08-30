Television | Celebrities

Manasi Joshi Roy and Sharman Joshi have over the years nurtured their sibling bond. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, we have Manasi Joshi Roy pouring her emotions for her brother Sharman Joshi.

Manasi Joshi Roy and Sharman Joshi are mature and wiser siblings today, who have enjoyed their togetherness over the years. The festival of Rakshabandhan means a lot to Manasi and Sharman. Sharman as we know, is a popular actor in Bollywood known for his versatile acting prowess. Manasi is making a comeback to TV with the to-be launched show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai.

On the occasion of Rakshabandhan which is being celebrated on 30 August, we have Manasi talking about her bond with brother Sharman and also about the plans for Rakshabandhan this year.

Says Manasi, “Rakshabandhan has always been a very important festival for me and Sharman. We used to have this big fat Rakshabandhan get-together while growing up. Our cousins (both paternal and maternal) would come to our home. We would celebrate the day with a lot of masti and fun.”

“Our best Rakshabandhan moment forever has to be the one where our Sandhya Massi sang ‘Bhaiya More’ for each one of us, as we tied Rakhi on our brothers’ wrists. It was the sweetest and nicest moment and is etched in our memories. Massi is no longer there, but we do continue this ritual of singing the song while tying Rakhi to our brothers. Our children also know of this custom. It is a very special moment,” recollects Manasi.

“The festive ambience remains the same honestly over the years. We still gather together. Now it is at our homes instead of our parents’ homes. We all have to meet and do the festivities together,” says Manasi about the way the festival is celebrated now.

On her plans this year for Rakshabandhan, Manasi states, “As you know, I have just started shooting for this new Zee TV show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai. I will be shooting on the day. But I will take some time out after my shoot. I will go and tie Rakhi to Sharman. My daughter is not here, so she won’t be there to tie Rakhi to her cousins.”

Manasi pours her wishes to her brother saying, “My wishes for my brother are always the same, that God keeps him happy, content, healthy and gives him all that his heart desires and more. He is one of the kindest, purest and nicest souls I know.”

“I want nothing from my brother. But I know one thing for sure that he is there for me always. He has always got my back. He is my Rock of Gibraltar.”

