Exclusive: Marathi actress Meera Joshi in Sharman Joshi and Sharib Hashmi starrer Ziddi Sanam

Marathi actress Meera Joshi, who shot to fame with the show Tujha Majha Breakup a few days ago, has bagged a new project. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actress will be seen in actors Sharman Joshi and Sharib Hashmi starrer upcoming film ‘Ziddi Sanam’.

The film, a thriller, marks the directorial debut of Arvind Singh Rajpoot, and will go on floors at the end of September 2023 and is looking for a release in 2024. It also stars Aarya Babbar and Sonalika Diwajita, and has been written by Amjad Ali and Arvind Singh Rajpoot. The film has been produced by Shivam Aggarwal, Nishanta Kumar and Arvind Singh Rajpoot, Co- Produced by Sharad Rao under the banners Scinemasters Entertainment, B United and RAW Entertainment.

It also marks the entry of Hollywood Studio 16:14 Entertainment Inc in Indian Film Industry. The studio earlier produced Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford starrer ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and Chris Hemsworth starrer ‘12 Strong’. Sharman Joshi was last seen in the streaming show ‘Kafas’, the show is an official adaption of the 2019 British miniseries ‘Dark Money’, and also starred Mona Singh opposite Sharman. Sharib was most recently seen in the streaming film ‘Tarla’, a biopic based on Tarla Dalal’s journey.

