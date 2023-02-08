Talented actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to entertain fans in his next film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai’ which is a courtroom drama. Written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. The producers are Vinod Bhanushali, Suparn S Verma, and Zee Studios. Bandaa has been shot in Mumbai and Jodhpur.

Now, we have exclusive information about Adrija Sinha being part of the project. The young actress rose to fame with her exceptional performance in the Hotstar series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.

We buzzed Adrija but did not get revert.

