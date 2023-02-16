Aksha Pardasany, the young and talented actress, who has entertained the masses in series like Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega and Kathmandu Connection, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, Aksha will be seen in Kartam Bhugtam.

The film is produced by Gandhar Films & Studio and directed by Sohum Shah, who is known for his movies like Luck and Kaal. As per reports in the media, Shreyas Talpade will be seen playing the lead. The team has already wrapped up the shoot in Bhopal.

We earlier exclusively reported about Vijay Razz being part of the project.

We buzzed Aksha but did not get through to her.

