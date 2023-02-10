Young and talented actor Nishank Verma, who has charmed fans with his exceptional acting in projects like Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Shaadisthan, Aarya, Section 375, and The Fame Game, has bagged a new movie.

As per a credible source, Nishank will be a part of Radhika Madan’s next feature film, titled “Rumi Ki Sharafat”. The upcoming movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

It is directed by noted ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya. The plot details and other cast members are yet to be announced.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Gaurav Kamble being part of the movie.

