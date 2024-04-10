Digital | News

Sohaila Kapur who was seen playing the onscreen mother to Sushmita Sen in Aarya, will be a part of the cast of Criminal Justice 4, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Read the newsbreak here.

Actress Sohaila Kapur who is known for playing the onscreen mother of Sushmita Sen in the successful Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, is busy with her next big web series. Sohaila will be a part of the cast of Criminal Justice 4, which is being directed by Rohan Sippy. The series which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, is helmed by Applause Entertainment.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles, the storyline follows the life of individuals on a gut-wrenching journey through the criminal justice system. The first season was launched in 2019, followed by Season 2 in 2020. The third season came about in 2022.

We now hear of the Aarya actress also being part of the newly added cast for the fourth season of Criminal Justice.

Sohaila has been part of films Phantom, Dev Bhoomi, Dolly Kitty aur Chamakte Sitaare etc.

