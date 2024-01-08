Is Anyone Interested In More Of Aarya?

Here is some good news for those who still crave to see Sushmita Sen as a cigar-smoking gangster (didn’t she suffer a heart attack, so why is she promoting smoking?) and loving mother(roll of the eyes) in Aarya. The final episodes of Aarya will be streaming from February 9.

But the question here is, who is interested? The series , overseen by the once-promising Ram Madhvani, ran out of steam after the first season. By the time we came to Season 3 the series was trying hard to keep its head above water, gulping for air.

Now with the concluding episodes we can only heave a sigh of relief. Bahot ho gaya, bhai. Aage badho.

Sushmita Sen, once one of the most promising contemporary actresses who could light up even the darkest corners of a frame, seems to think the world of her web existence: “Aarya holds a profound place in my heart, and as Season 3 continues, it’s like watching two pieces of my soul come together. Each episode of Aarya on Disney+ Hotstar is a journey into a world that has become an important part of my existence.”

She thinks there are dimensions still to be explored in her character. “ With the arrival of Aarya Antim Vaar, you’ll witness a side of Aarya that goes beyond anything seen before – the depth, intensity, the new wounds and the sadness that possibly prompts the conclusion to her story. Playing this character has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m thrilled for everyone to experience the profound evolution of this character and the story that has touched my heart so deeply.”

Antim War? Then it’s done. No more? Promise?