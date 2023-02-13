Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, it is important to show your gratitude and affection for that special someone in words that have value. On this special day, Actress Sheena Chohan, who made her debut in the south with Mammooty, entertained the masses in the popular Netflix series The Fame Game, reveals what love means to her.

She says, “Love is a form of admiration. Admiration, a heavy level of admiration, betokens a sort of respect. If you really admired somebody, you’d have to have some understanding of existence and some understanding of him or her. And believe me, it would have a lot more pleasantness and a lot more duration than this thing called ‘love.’ Admiration: to admire existence, to find interest, pleasant interest or pleasant excitement in life itself, its motion and action; to be able to respect and admire livingness in a thing rather than to trap and cage that livingness for possession. And that would be the difference between love and admiration. I would like to share my favourite quote which is “A thing which is loved has to be trapped and caged, and a thing which is admired is a thing which you would like to see free.”

Sharing her Valentine’s Day plan, she adds, “This Valentine’s Day, in my work on Human Rights, as the Ambassador South Asia, I found a wonderful quote from well-known educator and international author, L. Ron Hubbard, he said: ‘It requires real strength to love Man. And to love him despite all invitations to do otherwise, all provocations and all reasons why one should not. Happiness and strength endure only in the absence of hate. To hate alone is the road to disaster. To love is the road to strength. To love in spite of all is the secret of greatness. And may very well be the greatest secret in this universe.’ So I’m going to use this secret and spread more love this Valentine’s Day through my work as an actor and Human rights Ambassador.”

