Exclusive: Ashish Vidyarthi bags John Abraham starrer Vedaa

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 15:47:21
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who is known for his acting chops in projects like movies like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Bichhoo, Vaastav: The Reality, Begum Jaan, R Rajkumar, Haider, Barfi, and Rana Naidu, has bagged a new movie.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in the John Abraham starrer movie Vedaa. The film was announced by Nikkhil’s production house, which is also led by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. It stars Sharvari Wagh who was last seen in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

‘Vedaa’ is an action film and John’s character will be playing a mentor to Sharvari, and it promises some high-octane moments. Nikkhil and John are set to team up again after ‘Batla House’. Nikhil will be directing John in a film titled ‘Vedaa’, the shoot of which kick-started on June 20, in Rajasthan.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert.

