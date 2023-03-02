Child artist Gauransh Sharma, who entertained audiences in projects like Shamshera, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Guthlee, has bagged a new movie. As per a credible source, the actor has been roped in for an upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai.

Written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki. The producers are Vinod Bhanushali, Suparn S Verma, and Zee Studios. Bandaa has been shot in Mumbai and Jodhpur. Talented actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen playing the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Nikhil Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Priyanka Setia, Jaihind Kumar and Krishna Bisht being part of the project.

We buzzed the actor’s mother but did not get revert.

